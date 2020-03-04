In Public Service – February 28, 2020

Council approves Treyger hate crimes bill

The City Council unanimously passed a bill sponsored by Councilmember Mark Treyger to combat hate crimes.

Under the bill, which the Council approved on Feb. 27, the city’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes would be required to provide information to a community where a hate crime has taken place no later than 72 hours after the crime.

The legislation would also require the OPHC to notify the mayor, the Council speaker, the public advocate and the councimember representing the district where the hate crime took place no more than 24 hours after the crime.

Treyger cited NYPD data showing that hate crimes had increased 19 percent between 2018 and 2019. “My bill is another way our city can ensure that there is transparency around hate crimes and a localized response to make sure that all communities can feel safe in our city,” said Treyger, a Democrat representing Coney Island, Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst.

Rose holds homeland security hearing

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, chairperson of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, held a hearing on Feb. 26 on the threat of anti-Semitic domestic terrorism and threats caused by violent white supremacist organizations.

The hearing featured testimony from officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Anti-Semitic domestic terrorism is an issue that has deeply affected my district, my community and the whole New York City area,” said Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“The simple truth is that we are under assault by extremists, many of whom are emboldened to act and often encouraged by content on social media platforms. The time for thoughts and prayers has passed. The time for action is now,” said Rose.

Nadler demands Trump administration resume waterfront study

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler has demanded that the Trump administration reverse its decision to halt a waterfront resiliency study that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been conducting in the New York/New Jersey region until the plug was pulled.

The study was aimed at finding potential solutions to New York City and regional storm risks, such as those presented by Superstorm Sandy.

“New York City remains deeply vulnerable to future storm surges and sea level rises. The Trump administration’s abrupt decision to pull funding for the study will not only result in millions of wasted taxpayer dollars, it exposes our region to future flooding and devastation,” said Nadler, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Myrie delivers State of District Address

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie delivered his State of the District Address on Feb. 23, outlining his priorities as well as legislation he plans to push during this legislative session in Albany.

“We’re ready for 2020: our year of vision,” Myrie wrote in a community newsletter following the speech, which took place at the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza.

“Special thanks to Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for his introduction, Lurie Daniel-Favors for emceeing the event, the Brooklyn Public Library for hosting, and all of our faith leaders and performers for helping us celebrate and showcase the diversity of the best district in New York,” Myrie wrote.

Myrie, a Democrat, represents parts of several Central Brooklyn neighborhoods, including Crown Heights.

