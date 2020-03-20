Industry City specialty grocers offering delivery and pick-up during COVID-19

SUNSET PARK — While the coronavirus outbreak is affecting businesses big and small, Industry City’s popular eateries and watering holes will provide deliveries and several pick-up options.

The grocers include Sunrise Mart in Japan Village, Brooklyn staple and Middle Eastern market Sahadi’s, Moore Brothers Wine Company, and Ends Meat. Kuraichi, a specialty sake and Japanese spirits shop in Japan Village, is also doing delivery inhouse three days a week, where each day is a different borough, including Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

Photo courtesy of Industry City

Sahadi’s

“Food is about more than consumption, it’s about community, Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball told this paper in a statement. “During these difficult times, we’re happy to support our local community by keeping our doors open, making sure our shelves are stocked, and offering delivery options. We hope we can do our part during this global crisis to service our neighbors as long as possible.”

Despite New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issuing an executive order on Friday mandating sweeping restrictions on businesses and social life across New York State due to the exponential spread, an Industry City spokesperson stated that,”As food and groceries fall under the essential category, currently, they still have plans of staying open for delivery and curbside pick-up for the time being.”

“As an active part of the Brooklyn community for over 65 years, we have weathered difficult storms in the past and we will weather this storm together as well,” added Pat Whelan, co-owner of Sahadi’s. “We have always worked to anchor the local community through food, and we will do so again this time around, servicing the Sunset Park community through delivery.”

Sahadi’s wrote via social media, “In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’re launching a curbside pickup service! Rebecca is waiting to pick & pack your pantry staples, fresh produce, and bottles of wine.

People can place their order by emailing info.ic@sahadis.com or call 718-788-7500. The pickup location is 52 35th St., between Second and Third Avenues.

Greg Moore of Moore Brothers Wine Company also addressed his customers via Facebook.

“From the beginning, almost 25 years ago, our special community has thrived because of face-to-face encounters, in mutually rewarding personal relationships with our supplies, our colleagues and our customers. And we have come deeply about each other,” he wrote. “But as the gathering place of such a tightly knit community, Moore Brothers must accept the temporary reality that face-to face encounters may threaten the health and safety of us all.”

Photo courtesy of Moore Brothers Wine Company

He added, “As we redouble our efforts to protect you, our staff and the wider community from the spread of coronavirus, we have decided to reallocate the retail space at Moore Brothers exclusively to the fulfillment of online, phone and email orders.”

Only shopping and delivery and curbside pickup (including at the front door of the store) will be allowed. For more information, visit https://store.moorebrothers.com/inventory .

“As always, I am grateful for your long supporting membership in our wonderful Moore Brothers community and look forward to many more face-to-face encounters with you when this is all behind us,” Moore said. “I already miss telling stories at the Tasting Table.”

Sunrise Mart in Japan Village is making delivery available via Mercato. Visit www.mercato.com/shop/sunrise-mart for more information.

Photo courtesy of Industry City

Sunrise Market

End’s Meats stated, “We are now doing fresh meat deliveries in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Same day deliveries if orders are placed before 4 p.m. daily. Call 718-801-8895 to check availability and place order.”

For a full list of eateries open, visit https://industrycity.com/2020/03/ic-take-out-delivery-service/