BOROUGHWIDE — New York Attorney General Letitia James marked the 10-year anniversary of the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA).

President Barack Obama signed the ACA into law on March 23, 2010. According to James, the health care reform has ensured coverage for millions of Americans.

“As we battle a global pandemic, imagine if Americans were charged more for health coverage because of a pre-existing condition, like the coronavirus, or worse, if they were denied coverage altogether,” James said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court agreed to review another case that seeks to repeal the entire ACA. It puts tens of millions of Americans’ health care at risk. James — as part of a 21-state coalition — is leading the fight against.

James stated that her and the coalition will lead the defense of the act in order to protect the important advancements in health care access made under the law.