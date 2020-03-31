NYC Parks launches Parks@Home for locals stuck at home

Many locals are getting a bit restless staying in doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. NYC Parks is trying to help by launching Parks@Home.

The new content series features virtual walks in the park with Urban Park Rangers. It also provides virtual opportunities for fitness, offers recreational and educational programming, and connects audiences to nature from the comfort of their homes.

NYC Parks

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver discussed the importance of the new initiative.

“Right now, we’re all dealing with a new reality of limited interactions with the world outside of our apartments,” he said. “But while our worlds have become smaller, we are committed to bringing our 30,000 acres of green space and our countless free programs to you in your homes.”

He added that, “Our new Parks@Home series features fun ways to still enjoy nature, fitness, education, and culture that NYC Parks offers–while you stay home. And, let’s not forget, if you do make your way to a park, you must practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between you and those you do not live with.”

Parks@Home feature schedule includes:

· Mondays: Motivational Fitness Videos (Motivation Monday)

· Tuesdays: Live with the Urban Park Rangers

· Wednesdays: Live Walk in a Park

· Thursdays: Arts & Culture with Public Programs

· Fridays: Meditation Moment

Parks@Home on NYC.Gov/Parks:

8 Ways You Can Enjoy NYC Parks From Home:

· Meet Every Single Street Tree, Virtually

· Watch LIVE as Hawk Family Grows Near Washington Square Park

· Watch Spring Blossom in Our Parks

· Take a Virtual Tour of Our Outdoor Museum

· Meet Your Wildest Neighbors While Practicing Social Distancing

· Celebrate Women’s History Month

· Go Nuts for Squirrels

· Relive NYC’s World’s Fairs