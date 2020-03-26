Organizations, Adams serve meals to 1,500 first responders

Local restaurants and Borough President Eric Adams stepped up to the plate for heroes.

Lending a helping hand

Several local organizations and Adams held Feed First Responders, an initiative that helped give 1,500 meals for the first responders.

Local restaurants included:

OPera Café and Lounge

Memo Shish Kebab, Soup N Burger

Anatolian Gyro

Yiasou Estiatorio

Taci’s Beyti

Lahori Chilli Restaurant

Shandar Sweets and Restaurant.

Shorefront Coalition and the Pakistani American Youth Society (PAYS) collaborated with Adams.

Beneficiaries include New York Community Hospital, 60th, 61st, and 71st Precincts, MTA Flatbush Bus Depot, and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island were the beneficiaries.

Giving back

Adams discussed the importance of the cause.

“It is so heartwarming to see food service establishments and local organizations come together during this difficult time around the common goal of feeding our first responders who are on the front lines of this public health crisis,” Adams said. “In times of adversity, Brooklynites look after one another and show a shared spirit of giving and charity. I thank PAYS and the Shorefront Coalition, along with all the restaurants who participated, for this powerful demonstration of solidarity.”

“It was special to witness the community come together to support restaurants and deliver food to our heroic health care professionals and first responders during difficult times,” said Steven Saperstein, co-founder of the Shorefront Coalition. “We hope to expand this initiative across the city and are calling on others to step up and show their support.”

“PAYS and the Shorefront Coalition are very proud to be part of the coalition of community-based organizations that came together to support small businesses while feeding our first responders," said co-founder of PAYS Kashif Hussain.

