Sanitation Collection Continues During Crisis – With Some Delays

BROOKLYN: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Brooklyn residents can expect garbage collection to continue on the regular schedule, with only a few interruptions.

“As with other emergency situations, our employees remain steadfastly committed to serving the public and keeping the City healthy, safe and clean,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. “New Yorkers depend on us, and we will continue to provide our most essential services to help keep our city healthy. We ask for residents’ patience and cooperation as we work to deliver these services as quickly and safely as possible.”

Per the Department of Sanitation, collection schedules should remain on their regular schedule. Residents should have their material out on the curb after 4 PM, but before midnight on the evening before the collection day. The Department also warned there might be slight delays in collection as contingency plans go into effect to protect sanitation workers, and that collection volumes (and Sanitation work) will increase as more and more residents hunker down in their homes.

Additionally, the Department of Sanitation released a list of its services that are affected by the COVID-19 crisis. These measures include:

Food scrap-drop off sites are closed until further notice (http://www.nyc.gov/dropfoodscraps provides updates)

The spring SAFE (Solvents, Automotive, Flammables, and Electronics) events, which give residents the chance to drop off their hazardous household waste, are canceled. Special waste drop-off sites are closed, and residents should not dump waste at these locations. (http://www.nyc.gov/safedisposal provides updates)

Compost giveback updates scheduled in April are canceled. (http://www.nyc.gov/getcompost provides updates)

Curbside electronics recycling appointments and pickup requests for ecycleNYC are off until further notice. (http://www.nyc.gov/electronics provides updates)

Pickup requests for refashionNYC are not being accepted, and Greenmarket clothing collections are suspended. (http://www.nyc.gov/textiles provides updates)

Alternate side parking regulations remain suspended until Tuesday, March 24. For updates, call 311, visit nyc.gov/sanitation, or follow @nycsanitation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.