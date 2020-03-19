South Brooklyn pols call on de Blasio to implement special grocery hours for seniors

SOUTHERN BROOKLYN — Five local pols are calling on Mayor de Blasio to set specific shopping hours for seniors and the more vulnerable members of the community.

This is all in light residents being asked to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, and de Blasio having signed an executive order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery, closing schools, movie theaters, catering halls and gyms.

U.S. Rep. Max Rose has banded together with fellow lawmakers state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymembers Peter Abbate and Mathyde Frontus, and City Councilmember Mark Treyger, urging the mayor to implement special hours for grocery stores and pharmacies that would help protect seniors and those with compromised immune systems in the community.

ebrooklyn media / Photo by John Alexander Seniors shopping at local grocery store.

Joint statement

“As we enter into the new normal of social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, we must be acutely aware of the challenges faced by our most vulnerable populations,” read a joint statement issued by Rose.

“It is particularly difficult for seniors and those with underlying health conditions to safely purchase necessary food and groceries to make it through this challenging time. That’s why we’re calling on the Mayor to enforce special hours for seniors with compromised immune systems to shop without fear of crowded stores and empty shelves. This has been implemented elsewhere around the country and the world to great success, and we believe it should happen here in New York City as well.”

The dedicated store hours would help people who have autoimmune diseases such as lupus, as well as other illnesses like cancer or people who have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or those who are pregnant.

Stop & Shop

The Stop & Shop supermarket chain, including the one on Cropsey Ave. in Coney Island, issued a statement on Monday, March 16 that beginning on Thursday, March 19 all Stop & Shop stores will open earlier in order to service only customers 60 and over.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important we come together as a community to support each other during challenging times,” read the statement. “Part of that is showing compassion and care for some of our neighbors who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.”

The Dollar Tree store at 2847 W. 8th Street in Coney Island is also offering special hours for seniors.

Store hours for seniors

Daria Mayrose, who lives in Bay Ridge, is concerned about members of her family. “Store hours for seniors would certainly help my mother and in-laws from being exposed to the coronavirus,” Mayrose told this paper.

“For example, my father-in-law goes to the supermarket every morning at seven or seven-thirty. It would be a big help to him if Foodtown offered special hours for seniors,” she added.

When reached for a comment, Foodtown management said that they had no immediate plans to offer seniors specific hours to shop.

On Wednesday, March 18 Foodtown announced that it would offer seniors 65 and over and the disabled special shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning Friday, March 20.