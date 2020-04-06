Honoring the fallen heroes through a vigil.

Borough President Eric Adams is hosting a virtual vigil tonight to pay respect to first responders that have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Adams will be joined by ranking members of the NYPD and will mourn the fallen.

“Every week we will hold a virtual vigil to remember and pay tribute to the lives of those we have tragically lost,” Adams’ Facebook page reads. “Join us tonight at 7PM for the first vigil in this series, as we honor our uniformed NYPD personnel on the front lines of this battle. Please bring a candle.”

Adams, a former first responder, will join the families of these fallen heroes in paying tribute to their lives.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

