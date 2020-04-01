Adams, NYSERDA launch Heat Cool Smart Brooklyn

Borough President Eric Adams and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced the launch of Heat Cool Smart Brooklyn (HCSB).

The new initiative, implemented by New York City 2030 District, is a clean heating and cooling community campaign (CHCC) that will serve Community Boards 2 and 6.

HCSB’s mission is to promote the adoption of clean heating and cooling technologies by increasing awareness with education on the benefits of energy efficiency and clean technologies.

“The Clean Heating and Cooling Community campaigns give residents and businesses the tools to wean themselves off fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy, while training local residents for the jobs of the future,” Adams said. "In September, Centsible House launched their CHC campaign in Community Boards 3 and 17, also funded under this grant from NYSERDA."

Over the next 18 months, HCSB will administer four campaigns targeting commercial facilities and residential building owners in Community Boards 2 and 6.

“Clean Heating and Cooling campaigns like Heat Cool Smart Brooklyn are helping to raise awareness and confidence all across the state among local residents interested in learning more about benefits of transitioning to cleaner, more energy efficient clean heating and cooling technology,” added President and CEO of NYSERDA Alicia Barton. “NYSERDA looks forward to working with the Brooklyn Borough President’s Office and NYC 230 District to help Brooklyn building and business owners take meaningful steps toward lowering energy costs and reducing emissions in support of Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.”

HCSB will also engage small building and business owners in weatherizing and electrifying their properties by providing free or low-cost building audits, building envelope improvements, and aggregated purchases of air source heat pumps facilitated through a simplified procurement process.