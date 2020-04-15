Brooklynites mourn the death of longest serving principal Madeline Brennan

Southern Brooklyn mourns a longtime local education.

93-year-old Madeline Brennan, who served as principal of IS 201 Dyker Heights Intermediate School, 8010 12th Ave., died on Thursday, April 9.

Brennan was the longest-serving principal in the nation before she retired in 2013.

Before she left her role as principal, Brennan told this paper “I’m proud of the education that [the students] got at Dyker. It held them through high school and college. It’s a sad day, but it’s also a happy day.”

Her death left many educators and locals saddened.

“We have lost a legend,” said President of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators Mark Cannizzaro tweeted. “Rest In Peace, Mrs. Brennan. IS201 principal for over 50 years. Your legacy lives on in all you have taught and mentored. #greatschoolsbeginwithgreatleaders.”

Elected officials discussed what her loss means to the community.

“What can you say? Mrs. Brennan was a legend,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Not only was she one of the longest serving school principals in the country, but back when she started, she was one of the first women to be principal of a middle school in New York City. She was truly a trailblazer. The world may have changed around her, but she remained the same. Her old-school, tough love, no-nonsense style won her the adoration of students, parents, teachers, and staff over many generations. I really hope she knew how much everyone loved and respected her. I know we won’t forget her and we will make sure a piece of this neighborhood is dedicated in her honor to make sure of that.”

“Madeleine Brennan was an incredible woman and principal who has left a permanent legacy of leader- ship and community,” added State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “She will always be remembered in the Dyker Heights community and well beyond.”

Others shared their memories of her through social media.

“I remember walking into her school and being reminded to take off my hat!” tweeted one local. “I also recall the amount of respect she gave and expected from all! May her soul Rest In Peace

She did good for many and loved her New York Academy for Public Education. I will miss her.”

“Will miss her,”tweeted another user. “I remembered we would escort her to the principals’ conference when we were in Region 7. She was well respected by her colleagues and her school community. RIP Principal Brennan.”

“I remember the first time we met,” wrote another local on Twitter. “She chastised me for not wearing a tie. I made a comment she offered to buy me new shirts. She meant it. Every time we saw each other after that, we laughed about it. GOD REST YOUR SOUL.”

During her time as principal, Brennan was selected as New York State Principal of the Year in 1999 and has also served as grand marshal of the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade.

“I thought it was a good job, Brennan told this paper in 2013. “I like people and having a job with people around me.”

Additional reporting by Denise Romano