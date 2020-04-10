Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens gave back to those impacted by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 8, the group hosted a pop-up food distribution event at the Catholic Charities Therese Cervini Early Childhood Development Center in Corona.

The area has been hit hard by the pandemic for a community severely impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event, described as grab-and-go style, gave attendees bags of food that would feed families of three for three days.

The charities distributed 750 bags that included fresh fruits and vegetables, beverages and nonperishable goods.

“Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens was privileged to serve 750 families today,” said Senior Vice President, Office of Mission, Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens Richard Slizeski. “The need is very great, obviously, due to the economic impact of not having jobs.”

According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, other items distributed included apples, oranges, lemons, raisins, bread, Gatorade, apple juice, instant coffee, rice, cans of fruit, tuna fish, peanut butter, microwaveable macaroni and cheese, cereals, packets of mayonnaise and jelly, applesauce and black beans.

Catholic Charities also provided access to additional assistance, information, and resources.

“Part of this whole thing has been to really help out people,” added Slizeski. “Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens is responding to the hardworking families in this primarily immigrant neighborhood by providing pop-up food pantries, access to supportive services via our call center and behavioral health services via telehealth.”