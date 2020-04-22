Colton calls out National Grid’s gas delivery rate increase

On Tuesday, April 21, Assemblymember William Colton discussed his displeasure with the National Grid submitting an application to the New York State Public Service Commission for the gas delivery rate increase by more than 17.78%.

Colton, who represents Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights, explained why he sent opposition comments to the New York State Public Service Commission against the gas service rate increase request.

“First, much of its request is based upon its insistence on building a billion-dollar pipeline, the cost of which is intended to be passed on to its gas customers,” he said. “An independent analysis of the National Grid’s ‘Long Term Capacity Report’ by Synapse Energy Economics, a nationally known expert concluded there was no supply and demand gap to justify building this pipeline, which National Grid customers are being asked to pay the price.”

He added that, “I do not believe National Grid’s analysis of long-term capacity options are compatible with New York’s climate change policies, which call for reduction – not expansion – of fossil-fuel use.”

According to Colton, this is an ongoing trend and stated that last year National Grid, “had the boldness to refuse new gas service to thousands of homeowners and small businesses.”

He also discussed the issues of increasing rates during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the likely long term impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy and the finances of those ratepayers who use the services provided by National Grid, such a rate increase will have a significant negative impact on our economy and on the well being of our families and businesses in the territorial areas covered by the National Grid. I believe that these applications proposed to rate increase will put a burden on the same residents and businesses which are already being ravaged by the COVID-19 crisis.”