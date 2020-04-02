Cuomo closes NYC playgrounds, Brooklyn Parks commish responds

BOROUGHWIDE — During a conference on Wednesday, April 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York City playgrounds will close to address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.

“I’ve talked about this for weeks,” Cuomo said. “I warned people that if they didn’t stop the density and the games in the playgrounds – you can’t play basketball; you can’t come in contact with each other – that we would close the playgrounds.”

Cuomo added that the rest of the park areas would remain open.

“So use the open space in a park, walk around, get some sun – great,” he said. “No density, no basketball games, no close contact, no violation of social distancing, period. That’s the rule.”

Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Marty Maher responded to the decision made by the governor.

“Effective 7 p.m. NYC Parks will be closing all its playgrounds,” Maher said on April 1. “That includes all features within a stand -alone playground: courts, AND comfort stations etc. Playgrounds within parks are also to be closed BUT NOT THE ENTIRE PARK.”

He added that they will lock gates and post signs at many of the playground sites.

“Some playgrounds are of a more “open” design,” Maher explained. “We will post signs and do what we can to close it with temporary fence or barricades.”

He added that NYC Park began efforts the same day Cuomo made the decision to shutter playgrounds and will continue on April 2. The goal is to finish work by the end of the day.

“In partnership with NYPD, we will monitor sites for compliance,” he added.

-Jaime DeJesus