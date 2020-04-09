City council candidate Steven Patzer and the Zagorodnyuk family delivered several items to South Brooklyn hospitals and the 68th Precinct as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution included over 5,000 N95 and surgical masks, 10,000 gloves, 400 pairs of overalls and nearly 500 meals and took place on Wednesday, April 8.

Photos courtesy of Steven Patzer

Donations came from local Brooklyn businesses and families. Among them were: Victoria’s Pizza, Kraus USA, Wise Expresso Bar, the Zagorodnyuk family, First Construction Zone, Designer Daydream, and the Gordin family.

“I’m grateful to be healthy enough to serve my community and gather support from the community during difficult times,” says Patzer, who is a city council candidate for District 47. “I’m even more grateful for the first responders who need and deserve protective equipment and our gratitude.”

Patzer has also hosted virtual job fairs for essential worker positions to be filled, hand-delivered meals to Brooklyn and Harlem residents, and is also hosting a virtual health fair to help locals build immunity.

“We can’t win this battle without our teams of first responders,” added Dmitry Zagorodnyuk. “We must show support for the workers & heroes who are risking their lives for ours.”

Donations were made to: