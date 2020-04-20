Malliotakis, Koutsoudakis distribute thousands of faces shields to Southern Brooklyn hospitals, nursing homes

On Friday, April 17, Assmeblymember Nicole Malliotakis and Andrew Koutsoudakis distributed 10,000 face shields to more than two dozen hospitals, nursing homes, group homes in Southern Brooklyn as well as on Staten Island.

Some of the places that the supplies were donated in Brooklyn include Brooklyn Veterans Affairs Hospital, NYU Langone Brooklyn, Maimonides Medical Center, St. Nicholas Home, Norwegian Christian Home, and theGuild for Exceptional Children.

Photo courtesy of Nicole Malliotakis

According to Malliotakis, the face shields were purchased with funds raised in memory of Andreas Koutsoudakis, a well known New York City restaurateur and Staten Island resident, whose extended family owns Andrew’s Diner on Staten Island and died on Friday, March 27 due to complications from coronavirus.

His son Andrew set up a GoFundMe page with funds being used to benefit the community of his father and family. The site has raised $55,000 thus far.

Andrew discussed the importance of giving back during such trying times.

“My father loved this city and my family can think of no better way to memorialize him than in the effort to fight back against the disease that took his life,” he said. “I hope these supplies will keep our medical professionals and care-givers safe as they deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“Today is a bittersweet day for all those who knew Andreas Koutsoudakis,” said Malliotakis. “He was loved and respected by his family, friends, customers and staff. Just days after his father’s death, his son Andrew reached out to me, informing me he wanted to provide protective equipment to the staff at our local hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities in his father’s memory.”

She added that, “After a few calls to local institutions, it was determined that plastic face masks and N-95 masks were the most needed. A supplier was identified and an order was placed and due to the generosity of the Koutsoudakis family and friends, 10,000 plastic face masks and 8,000 N-95 masks were purchased. These supplies are being delivered to my district office and over the next few days and my staff and I will deliver them to the institutions listed below.”

Andrew thanked Malliotakis for her help throughout the difficult time.

“She was the person best suited to identify the supplies needed and to distribute them to the hospitals and facilities in a timely fashion,” he said. “I want to thank Assemblywoman Malliotakis and her staff for their tireless efforts since the start of this outbreak and especially the assistance they have given in facilitating the purchase and distribution of these supplies.”