Malliotakis supplies southern Brooklyn hospitals, nursing homes and GEC to help first responders during COVID-19

Giving back.

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis recently supplied southern Brooklyn healthcare facilities with supplies to help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malliotakis, who represents portions of Bay Ridge and Staten Island, provided the several facilities with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

She provided NYU-Langone Brooklyn, Brooklyn Veterans Hospital (VA) and Maimonides Medical Center with 500 face shields and other supplies.

Courtesy of Nicole Malliotakis

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities including St. Nicholas Home, 425 Ovington Ave. and the Guild for Exceptional Children also received recipients of PPE.

Following the pandemic, supplies delivered included thousands of face shields, N-95 masks, medical gowns, nitrile gloves and hand sanitizer.

“I would like to thank the individuals and businesses that generously supported the purchase of PPE, especially the friends and family of the late restaurateur Andreas Koutsoudakis who donated equipment in his memory,” Malliotakis said. “Like so many other New Yorkers, they stepped up to plate and did what was needed to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak and, to them, we should be eternally grateful.”

Many of the facilities were grateful for the deliveries of much needed supplies.

“The Guild for Exceptional Children has been struggling with over a dozen individuals in our care, who are COVID positive and at least as many staff,” said CEO and Executive Director of the Guild for Exceptional Children Joe Reilly said. “Assemblywoman Malliotakis came through when it was most needed with some much-needed PPE including face shields, which offer an important layer of protection for staff. The staff at GEC is very grateful to the Assemblywoman for her support during these difficult times.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors at St. Nicholas Home Edward Mafoud also discussed the great need for these materials.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Staff & the residents of the St. Nicholas Home, I want to thank our Assemblywoman, Nicole Malliotakis for donating much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to our Home,” he said. Assemblywoman Malliotakis delivered on several occasions — masks, gowns, gloves, sanitizer, and face shields — protective equipment that had been running dangerously low at the Home or even depleted. She has been a Beacon of Support to the Home.”

“NYU-Brooklyn is very grateful to Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis for the donation of 500 Face Shields, “ Senior Vice President at NYU Langone – Brooklyn Hospital Myles Davis said. “They were greatly needed and put into immediate use on the front lines. Thank you, Nicole!”