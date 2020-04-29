NYC Health+ Hospitals/Coney Island discharges its 500th COVID-19 patient

On Tuesday, April 28, NYC Health+ Hospitals/Coney Island, 2601 Ocean Parkway, discharged its 500th COVID-19 patient during a celebration.

Stuart Rosenhaus, the hospital’s associate director of emergency management, was discharged to much fanfare as the hospital’s CEO Svetlana Lipyanskaya, staff from all departments and FDNY personnel cheered him on.

On Monday, April 13, Rosenhaus was hospitalized due to coronavirus. Two weeks later, he exited the hospital and went home, where he will continue his recovery.

According to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, the hospital has been celebrating each extubation and discharge with music over its PA system.

Each time a patient is extubated off a ventilator, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey is played all across the hospital. “Somewhere over the Rainbow” plays when the patients are discharged.

Rosenhaus was touched by the ceremony.

“I am humbled and honored by the turnout today by staff and the FDNY,” he said. “I am grateful to all the staff who played a role in my recovery and the great care I received.”

Lipyanskaya discussed the significance of the moment when Rosenhaus left the hospital

“From first responder salutes to an abundance of generous food and supply donations, today is a celebration not only for Coney Island Hospital, but for the entire South Brooklyn community,” she said. “We wish Stu and all of our patients well, and hope that we continue to reunite more families with their loved ones.”

The hospital staff often stop and cheer at these signs of progress and healing. Each day, a graphic with the number of daily and cumulative extubations and discharges is circulated to staff members.

“From the first patient with COVID-19 who came through our doors until today’s 500th discharge, our employees have provided exceptional care in the midst of an incredibly difficult situation,” Lipyanskaya added. “Each and every day, while most others are quarantined, our staff have continued to come to work ready to provide the highest level of compassionate clinical care for the residents of South Brooklyn. They are our healthcare heroes who are facing a vicious pandemic with grace and purpose.”