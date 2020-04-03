Assemblymember Felix Ortiz introduced a bill that would stop collection agencies from contacting consumers for 90 days. The bill would also protect consumers from negative marks on their credit reports.

“I have introduced legislation that will stop the stressful and often harassing telephone calls from creditors and collection agencies to New York State consumers for a period of 90 days,” Ortiz said. “Since the start of the dangerous and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, 10 million Americans have lost their jobs and filed for Unemployment Insurance benefits.”

He added, “At the same time consumers are staying home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The last thing people should have to deal with are incessant telephone calls from creditors or credit collection agencies while they are doing what we are asking of them to be safe and keep others safe.”

This bill comes shortly after has introduced a legislation to help people struggling financially.

The other bill would freeze student loan, mortgage, auto loan, credit card and utility payments in New York state for 90 days.