Police arrest man for allegedly burglarizing Bay Ridge tobacco shop

Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a tobacco shop and stealing cash in Bay Ridge.

On Friday, April 24 at around 10 p.m., 39-year-old Anthony Silvio was arrested and charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, April 21 at around 8 a.m., it was reported to police that Silvio allegedly burglarized Mist Tobacco Shop, 8313 3rd Ave.

When cops arrived, a 22-year-old man victim told them that the alleged suspect broke in through the front door. Once inside, he allegedly stole cash and then fled the scene to an unknown location.

The 68th Precinct tweeted, “ALERT. The individual pictured below wanted for a Burglary that occurred on 04/21/2020 has been arrested.”

🚨ALERT🚨 The individual pictured below wanted for a Burglary that occurred on 04/21/2020 has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/3AhvLXkdzc — NYPD 68th Precinct (@NYPD68Pct) April 25, 2020