Police beat: Woman attacked at Bay Ridge grocery store, chinese restaurant burglarized near Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN ATTACKED AT BAY RIDGE SUPERMARKET

A 45-year-old woman was attacked by a female perp while shopping at a super market at 74th Street and Fifth Avenue on April 23. According to reports, at around 6:38 p.m., the woman was shopping when the attacker punched her in the left arm and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

COPS ARREST WOMAN AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT

A 65-year old woman arrested for allegedly attacking a 31-year-old woman inside a grocery store at 81st Street and Third Avenue on April 22. Reports say that at around 4:26 p.m., the victim, who is an employee at the store, was working when the suspect allegedly punched her in the back several times and kicked her in the back. The victim told police the suspect was someone she was familiar with.

CROOK ROBS 77-YEAR-OLD MAN

A male crook robbed a 77-year-old man on the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and 90th Street on April 21. According to reports, at around 4:36 a.m., the victim was standing on the corner when the attacker, in his twenties, was riding his bike, stopped and asked him if he could use his cellphone. After the victim told him it’s not working, the suspect nabbed the phone and rode off to an unknown location.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SNEAKER ATTACK

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting his 36-year-old girlfriend with a sneaker inside an apartment near Bay Seventh Street and Cropsey Avenue on April 25. According to reports, at around 3:20 a.m., the two got in a verbal argument over the victim having a password on her phone. The man then allegedly took the sneaker and hit her in the face with it before fleeing the scene.

TAKE OUT

Two crooks broke into a Chinese restaurant near 77th Street and New Utrecht Avenue and stole over $1,000 on April 25. Reports say that at around 9:30 p.m., one of the burglars broke in the eatery while the other was outside serving as a lookout. The crook stole $1,500 from the restaurant and the two fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

CROOKS CAUGHT IN ALLEGED BURGLARY

Two crooks were arrested for allegedly attempting to burglarize a deli near West Sixth Street and Avenue S on April 24. According to reports, at around 12:50 a.m., the suspects, a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, allegedly tried to pry the store gate open with a crow, with one allegedly serving as a lookout. Officers arrested two two after obtaining surveillance footage.

CUT

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cutting a 36-year-old man with a pair of scissors inside an apartment at 14th Avenue and 66th Street on April 23. Reports say that at around 8:07 a.m., the suspect, who is friends with the victim, allegedly cut him on the right arm with the scissors resulting in two lacerations.

UNWELCOME SUPRISE

A 25-year-old woman had her car that was parked near Bay 13th Street and Bath Avenue broken into by a crook on April 25. According to reports, at around 9:30 p.m., she parked the vehicle. Overnight, the perp got inside the car, stole $1,200 and credit cards and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.