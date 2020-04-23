Two Bay Ridge stores burglarized overnight

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, crooks broke into two local favorite Bay Ridge shops overnight and stole cash.

According to authorities, between Monday, April 20 at around 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 22 at around 7:30 a.m.,a suspect broke the front door to clothing and boutique store Charmed by JLM, 8311 3rd Ave., went inside and stole $50 from the cash register.

Surveillance images of the suspects/ Courtesy of NYPD

The owners of the shop discussed the situation on the store’s Facebook page.“Thank you to all who reached out to us,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, it’s true that our shop was broken into last night. We are one of many who were broken into over the past 48 hours along 3rd Avenue. We are all fine, the shop is fine too! A special thank you to the members of the 68th precinct who were a great help! #bayridgestrong #68thprecinct #bayridge.”

Police added that on Tuesday, April 21 at around 8 a.m., it was reported to police that a crook burglarized Mist Tobacco Shop, 8313 3rd Ave. When cops arrived, a 22-year-old man victim told them that a male suspect broke in through the front door. Once inside, the crook stole cash and then fled the scene to an unknown location.

Courtesy of Google Maps.

The investigation remains ongoing.A source told this paper, “police have video of the guy and I’m sure they will catch him soon.”The 68th Precinct stated via Facebook that, “Detectives are attempting to identify the following individuals pictured below who are wanted for a Burglary that occurred on 04/22/2020 at 8311 3rd Avenue #Brooklyn. If you have any information please call (718) 439-4236.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan discussed the recent burglaries and steps that should be taken to avoid an uptick in the crimes.

“I’ve asked the 68th Precinct to step up patrols throughout all of our commercial corridors,” he told this paper. “I’ve also asked City Hall to lend us more cops – including plainclothes cops – so we can do more patrols after dark. So many of our commercial corridors are shuttered and this gives restless vandals and criminals too many ideas. Our small businesses are undergoing enough stress right now — they shouldn’t have to worry about whether someone will be breaking into their shop. I have faith in the men and women of the NYPD to keep us safe and will support them however I can.”

Locals commented on the burglaries.

”One of the best stores around,” wrote local and Deputy Press Secretary at DeSales Media Group John Quaglione. “Sorry to read they were vandalized along with other stores on 3rd Avenue last night – hopefully the 68th Precinct closes this case very soon. As the unemployment rate is high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t want to see a pattern develop and someone possibly getting hurt. We are #InThisTogether.”

“How terrible!!,” wrote another local. “We need to all come together not hurt our community. So sorry this happened to you and all the other businesses.”

“That’s terrible,” wrote another person. “So sorry! Not what anyone needs right now.”

The 68th Precinct retweeted measures small business owners should take to prevent burglaries.

