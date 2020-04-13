Diocese of Brooklyn shows of photos of socially distant Easter egg hunt

Social distancing didn’t stop an Easter tradition.

The Diocese of Brooklyn (DOB) released photos from a socially distant Easter egg hunt, organized by the parents and teachers at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy in Queens.

Throughout the week, the school invited students and families to decorate paper Easter eggs and display them on their home front door or window.

“They have been encouraging students and families, who are taking walks in the neighborhood, to keep track of how many eggs they find,” the DOB said in a statement. “The school community has been using the hashtag #OLBSPROUD to post the pictures of the Easter eggs that have been found.”