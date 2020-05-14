Around Brooklyn: Brooklyn has more COVID-19 deaths than any county in America, more than all but three states

Hasidic Jews, Hit Hard by the Outbreak, Flock to Donate Plasma

They came in waves throughout the day, large groups in car pools and married couples taking advantage of their newfound health for a road trip through the mountains of Eastern Pennsylvania. By the time night had fallen, more than 60 Hasidic Jews from New York had arrived to donate blood plasma, rich in the antibodies they generated when they were sick with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, writes The New York Times.

Georgianna Glose, a Nun and Activist for the Poor, Dies at 73

If you passed Georgianna Glose on the streets of Fort Greene, Brooklyn, you might have known her as that renegade nun, the one who left her convent to live among the poor and then blew a whistle on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, according to The New York Times. She was a sister with movie-star looks who roller-skated to work, having shed the nun’s habit in 1972 for the curler-coiffed hairdo then in vogue (a look she stubbornly kept).

Brooklyn funeral home that stacked bodies in U-Hauls faces lawsuit by families

The family of a COVID-19 victim whose body was placed in an unrefrigerated U-Haul truck is preparing to sue the two Brooklyn funeral homes responsible for allegedly mishandling the body, writes AM NY.

HOW NYC SCHOOLS OFFICIALS PLAYED DOWN THE COVID-19 THREAT

After Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down the city’s public schools in mid-March, teachers were ordered to report to classrooms to receive in-person training on the “distance learning” they’d be practicing with their students, states The City.

NEW PUSH TO LET BRONX, BROOKLYN AND QUEENS RIDE RAILS FOR LESS

The coronavirus crisis is spurring a renewed push to give riders discounted fares to ride now little-used MTA commuter trains within city limits, writes The City. The long-running campaign to expand the “Atlantic Ticket” from 10 Long Island Rail Road stations in Brooklyn and Southeast Queens has taken on added urgency, as the MTA faces the prospect of riders who may be reluctant to eventually return to the subways — and who want more room in the age of social distancing.

The Power Of Sisterhood: Raising $18,000 To Help Undocumented Bangladeshis

Shahana and Sabia Hanif are two Bangladeshi-American sisters who call Kensington their home. Both are active in the community in their own ways. Sabia is a talented henna artist who is now on her personal journey to get closer to God. And Shahana is running for City Council. Together, they are a force to be reckoned with. A few weeks ago, they launched the COVID-19 Survival Fund for Undocumented Bangladeshis in Brooklyn, to help the community they love so dearly, writes Bklynr.

Churches Open Coronavirus Test Sites This Week

A joint effort to bring new coronavirus test sites into churches aims to address what Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a “cruel fact” — low-income communities and communities of color are paying the highest price in the pandemic, according to Patch.

NYCHA Residents Endure Quarantine Without Cooking Gas

There’s no quarantine baking for the residents of 303 Vernon. That’s because the NYC Housing Authority building in Bed-Stuy has been without cooking gas since March 30th, and there’s no clear timeline for it to be restored, writes Gothamist. Denene Witherspoon, the president of the Tenant Association, said she was told it could be six more weeks. In the meantime, the 576 residents have been given one hot plate to cook on per unit, regardless of whether one person lives there or eight.

RiseBoro Sells Brooklyn Skilled Nursing Facility for $59M

RiseBoro Community Partnership has sold Buena Vida Continuing Care and Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for $58.8 million, public records show, writes Multi-Housing News. Entities affiliated with TL Management and Fortis Business Holdings purchased the 240-bed skilled nursing facility and received $40 million in acquisition financing from People’s United Bank.

Please Help Small Neighborhood Vendors: Keep Enamoo’s Lights On In Carroll Gardens

So many BoCoCa businesses have been struggling to survive during these many weeks of our Covid-19 confinement, writes Pardon Me For Asking. No doubt, the smaller, individually-owned stores have been affected the most and are certainly deserving of our help if we want them to continue to be part of our neighborhood after this is all over. One such business is Enamoo, which has been part of the community for twenty years, first out of a storefront on Smith Street near Atlantic Avenue, and more recently at 248 Smith Street in Carroll Gardens.

Suspect In Shocking March Attack On 15-Year-Old Brooklyn Girl Gunned Down

One of the suspects in the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn back in early March was shot to death on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

CBS News New York reports Tyquan Howard, 16, was found in front of 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights just after 1 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was later found pronounced dead.

Brooklyn has more COVID-19 deaths than any country in America, more than all but three states

Kings county, which constitutes New York City’s Brooklyn borough, has become the U.S. county with the most deaths due to COVID-19, exceeding death tolls in 46 entire states, according to Newsweek. Brooklyn had seen 4,132 deaths due to COVID-19 as of May 12, according to the New York State Department of Health. The total outnumbers deaths in every state except New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and New York state as a whole.

Four Murders In Five Days In Brooklyn

There were six deaths in five days in the borough. Four of them were murders, and two are yet to be determined, writes BKLYNR. We wrote on Monday about two that occurred on Mother’s Day, and now there are three more. According to NYPD data, shootings in the borough have increased since the lockdown. Brooklyn has seen a nearly 6% increase in gunplay and a 10.5% increase in shooting victims since March 16 compared with the same period last year,” the NY Post reported. Please stay safe out there!

Brooklyn Community Groups, Churches Speak Out On Social Distance

Leave spreading the word on social distancing to local churches and community groups, not the NYPD. That was the consensus from a round table discussion hosted by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on Wednesday. He set up the virtual meet up after reports and videos showing that black and brown New Yorkers bear the brunt of harsh social distancing enforcement by cops, according to Patch.

‘Shocking’: Naked Brooklyn man and woman found dead in pick-up truck in possible tryst gone wrong

A naked man and woman were found dead inside a Ford pick-up truck in a Brooklyn home’s garage — and cops are investigating if a sexual encounter was tragically cut short by a build up of carbon monoxide, officials said Wednesday, writes the New York Daily News.

Seen On Video: Man Randomly Stabbed In Neck On Brooklyn Sidewalk

Hundreds of Orthodox Jews defy social distancing for holiday in Brooklyn

Hundreds of Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn flouted coronavirus social distancing rules Monday night, swarming borough streets to celebrate the Lag B’Omer holiday, according to witnesses and videos, writes the New York Post. Cellphone footage taken by Brooklynite Richard Ward shows dozens of members of the Orthodox community dancing hand-in-hand to blaring music, while others gathered in the street and around a bonfire near Myrtle Avenue and Skillman Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Coronavirus News: Family plans to sue 2 Brooklyn funeral homes after body allegedly stacked, moved

A family in Brooklyn plans to sue two funeral homes over how they handled the death of their loved one, writes ABC 7 News. The family of Angela Rodriguez says her body was among about 100 bodies found stacked on top of each other last month at the Andrew Cleckly Funeral Home in Brooklyn.

Compiled by Jaime DeJesus