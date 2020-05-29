Art Room’s window pays tribute to first responders, emergency workers

Paying tribute to local heroes.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Art Room, 8710 3rd Ave., announced a plan to show appreciation for first responders and frontline workers by creating bright artwork that would be printed digitally and proudly displayed on the school’s window. And now the students have kept their promise.

“We are grateful, proud New Yorkers with a lot to say,” the school said in a statement. “Here’s just a little something to maybe bring a smile to someone’s face. Please know how thankful we are. All artwork created by students of The Art Room ages 4+.”

Several of the pieces include messages such as “Thank you essential workers,” “Endless Gratitude,” and “Stay Safe and Stay Home.” There are drawings of nurses, police officers, doctors, postal workers and others.

The window outside the center reads, “Everyone knows a hero.”

Leigh Holliday, the owner of the school, discussed what the work means to Bay Ridge.

“It’s so great to live in a community where so many people truly respect the sacrifice made by our neighbors who are first responders and essential workers on the front lines of this pandemic,” she said. “Children asking questions and expressing themselves at a time like this is so important – and seeing their emotions come through in what they created for this project, to see what our kids are thinking about and what they are going through in their own way, is very, very special. I hope our window will brighten everyone’s day just a little bit as we all hope for a better tomorrow.”

Anyone who wants to participate can submit their child’s artwork by taking a photo of it or scanning it and emailing it to theartroomnyc@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.theartroomnyc.com.