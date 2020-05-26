Bay Ridge gets new COVID-19 testing site

AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY) has partnered with the City of New York and New York State to open more than 20 new testing sites at medical offices, including one in Bay Ridge.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the expansion COVID-19 testing sites throughout the city with ACPNY.

U.S. Rep. Max Rose worked with both Cuomo and ACPNY to bring a new testing site to Bay Ridge, at 740 64th St., starting Tuesday, May 26.

The news follows the governor’s announcement on Saturday, May 23 of the formation of the partnership with ACPNY.

“I am never going to stop working to secure the resources our district needs to overcome this pandemic,” Rose said. “That’s why I proposed this idea and was proud to work with the governor and ACPNY to help bring new testing facilities to Bay Ridge and Staten Island. These new testing centers will improve access to these critical tests and help ensure those workers on the frontlines and men and women returning to the workforce are able to safely do so.”

“AdvantageCare Physicians is pleased and honored to be partnering with Congressman Max Rose to provide greater access and availability to COVID-19 testing in New York’s 11th Congressional District, ” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, president and chief medical officer at ACPNY. “Given our longstanding presence in this district, with two sites in Staten Island and one in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, ACPNY is uniquely positioned to serve the people of this community. We are confident this partnership will provide the proper care and peace of mind we all so desperately need. We applaud Congressman Rose and his team for their leadership during this crisis, and for acknowledging the critical need to expand testing capacity in our communities.

“Our Bay Ridge clinic is a critical resource for the community, providing personalized chronic care management and preventive care, which are essential to keeping people with complex, chronic illnesses healthy. We are happy to be able to add COVID-19 testing to our care model to better serve this proud, diverse community.”

New York State and the City of New York’s partnerships with ACPNY will establish more than 20 new testing sites at medical offices downstate, including testing centers in low-income and minority communities. Currently, New York has more than 760 testing sites across the state, according to the governor’s office.

De Blasio discussed ACPNY during his conference on Tuesday, May 26

“AdvantageCare is stepping up, joining the fight, and we are so thankful to them,” he said. “We’re going to start with 16 more sites that will be opening on June 1 through AdvantageCare. Now, appointments are encouraged, but if you walk in, that’s OK too. If you have insurance, it can be charged to your insurance. If not, the test will be provided to you for free. So, thank you to everyone to AdvantageCare. This is another great step forward, making testing easier, making it more and more available, and I’m going to keep saying that word free.”

“ACPNY has always met people where they are,” said Dr. Rodriguez. “Our medical teams and staff both work and live in the communities we serve and are invested in their wellbeing. We have always been a trusted resource for hardworking New Yorkers, and we will be there for them long after this crisis is over.”

Other Brooklyn sites include Bedford Williamsburg at 233 Nostrand Ave. Starting June 1, 3245 Nostrand Ave. and 546 Eastern Parkway, will also be open for testing.

The Bay Ridge location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions and to schedule an appointment, call ACPNY’s COVID-19 screening and testing hotline at 866-749-2660 or visit www.acpny.com/live-well/coronavirus.