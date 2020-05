A man driving a 2004 Honda was struck by a driver who then left the scene in Bay Ridge on Saturday night, police say.

Police responded to the accident near 86th Street and Fifth Avenue at around 10 p.m. Cops say that the victim, a 40-year-old man, was driving eastbound on 86th Street when the other driver, who was traveling in the opposite direction, crossed into his lane and struck him. The suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and the investigation in ongoing.