Colton teams up with Ciao Pizza and Pasta, Democratic Club and others to deliver food, supplies to precincts and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Giving back.

Assemblymember William Colton, United Progressive Democratic Club President Nino Magali, and District Leader Nancy Tong joined Ciao Pizza and Pasta, 7116 Bay Pkwy., and the officers of the Tai Shan Du Hu Association of America to deliver food to the 60th Precinct as well as face masks, surgical gloves and other supplies to the 62nd Precinct and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island on Friday, April 30.

Colton, who represents Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights, explained the importance of giving back to the local community.

“With the help of the local businesses and organizations, we are able to show our appreciation to the first responders, who are risking not just their lives, but the lives of their families as well as by keeping us all safe,” he said. “This is the time when we have to help each other and be strong. This act of kindness is showing that we are New Yorkers and we are strong, stronger than ever. The stronger we are the quicker we will be able to beat the invisible enemy that had attacked our country. “

Magali said what he loves about the city is that locals are , “Ready to show their appreciation, especially at a time we are living in today’s COVID -19 pandemic. I would like personally to extend my gratitude to the owner of the Ciao Pizza and Pasta for his generous contribution of donating hot food to our first responders. Actions as such are what restores all faith in humanity and prove that we are NY Strong! This too shall pass and we are all definitely in this together.”

“I was happy to be able to work with the Tai Shan Du Hu Association of America in helping schedule their donations to the 62 Pct. and to Coney Island Hospital so we all can let these heroes know that we appreciate what they do for us,” Tong added. “I thank this worthy organization for their community generosity in making these donations.”