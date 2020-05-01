Cops seek man wanted for burglarizing Bay Ridge market

Police are looking for a man who burglarized a market in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Monday, April 27 at around 12:20 a.m., a 30-year-old man told police that the crook lifted the side gate of the store, went inside and stole $800 from a cash register before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

The 68th Precinct tweeted, “Detectives are attempting to identify the individual pictured below who is wanted for a Burglary that occurred on 4/27/2020 at 8322 5 Avenue #Brooklyn. If you have any information please call Telephone (718) 439-4236.”