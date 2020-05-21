Fleet Week lives on with a slew of virtual events

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the beloved Fleet Week, its pride and spirit is living on virtually.

The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will present the first Virtual Fleet Week New York.

The series of events began on Wednesday, May 20, will run through Memorial Day and conclude on Tuesday, May 26.

Each event will be hosted on popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, providing New York City with a lineup of special content each day.

The first day included videos showing an unmanned surface vessel, the inside of a harbor patrol security boat, and question-and-answer sessions with an E-2D “Hawkeye” pilot and a member of the Navy’s elite “Leap Frogs” parachute team.

“We are very pleased to present Fleet Week New York in this exciting new format,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Allowing New Yorkers to participate from the comfort of their homes means we can focus on health and safety as our nation continues to heal and fight this invisible enemy.”

The rest of the week will also include live question-and-answer sessions, never-before-seen video tours of the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) and three Coast Guard cutters, as well as an aerial tour of the Coast Guard Barque Eagle, a tall ship that is used to train Coast Guard cadets.

“We know we will be back again one day, but until then we want to give you an opportunity to

interact with us in the meantime,” Rock said in a welcome video. “You’ll be able to see virtual ship tours, see some of our nation’s aircraft, hear our military bands play, and ask questions of our men and women in uniform. All from the comfort and safety of your own home.”

The events highlighting the men and women of the sea services will also include: performances by Navy Band Northeast, the USMC Battle Color Detachment and the USCG Silent Drill Team; USN parachute team the Leap Frogs, informational presentations by USN Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members, military working dog handlers and USN divers; photo contests; military helicopters, including a USCG search and rescue demonstration and a USN pilot; USMC workouts at home; Memorial Day featurettes, and much more..

Events on Thursday, May 21 included a virtual tour of USS Laboon (DDG 58) from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook; meeting a military working dog handler based at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey; and the NY Subliners joining the Navy eSports team in a “Call of Duty Warzone” squad stream on Twitch.

To follow up-to-date events, visit http://militarynews.com/app/fleetweeknewyork/.