National Guard deploys testing units to VA Medical Center

The New York National Guard’s 24th Civil Support Team deployed two Mobile Testing Units to the Brooklyn VA Medical Center, 800 Poly Place, to help supplement its efforts in testing veterans and staff.

U.S Rep. Max Rose made the announcement on Wednesday, May 27.

“The VA has done so much for our veterans that it’s an honor to be able to assist in this way so the VA can continue their mission of service,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Couchman of the 24th Civil Support Team. “I thank Congressman Rose for his assistance as well as senior leaders in the New York National Guard.”

Each Mobile Testing Unit can conduct up to 100 tests per day. This added capacity will supplement the Brooklyn VA’s current testing capabilities, helping to ensure that all veterans and staff have access to testing.

“No matter the challenge, the National Guard has continued to rise to the occasion and do what’s necessary to complete the mission, and this is no exception,” said Rose. “Bringing these Mobile Testing Units to the Brooklyn VA will help ensure all the veterans and staff are able to get the tests they need. I can’t thank the leadership of the Brooklyn VA and National Guard enough for working with us to make this happen and ensure no one is left behind.”

Rose previously wrote a letter to New York State’s National Guard leadership, asking them to provide testing for the center

“I write today to urge you to consider that the two available New York State National Guard Mobile Testing Units at Fort Hamilton Army Base in my district be mobilized to serve a public safety mission of providing COVID-19 testing to veterans and staff of the Brooklyn Veterans’ Affairs (VA) Hospital in my district and VA facilities throughout New York City,” he stated.