Rose and Brooklyn DA announce PPE donation by Axon to protect staff

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon announced a major donation from Axon Enterprise, Inc. that includes thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect Brooklyn and Staten Island staff in the DA’s office

Axon, a company which develops connected public safety technologies for law enforcement agencies, donated 25,000 blue medical masks, 4,000 pairs of gloves, and 175 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“In order to bring our courts and justice system back online, those on the front lines of our justice system need to have the protection and equipment necessary to protect themselves as well as victims and witnesses of crimes.” Rose said. “As someone who worked in a district attorney’s office, I’ve seen first-hand how important it is for investigators and prosecutors to be on the ground and at the scene to ensure victims are heard and justice is served. We’re all very grateful to Axon’s generous donation to ensure that work will be able to continue safely.”

Gonzalaz also talked about the importance of what these supplies mean to front-line workers.

“Throughout this public health crisis, the men and women of the Brooklyn DA’s Office have been committed to continue the work of keeping Brooklyn safe and strengthening community trust,” he said. “The majority of prosecutors and non-legal staff successfully transitioned to remote operations at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but, beginning this week, the number of employees returning to court will start to increase as we resume hearings and work with the public. The timing makes this generous donation of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizers especially helpful.”

Axon committed more than $1 million for PPE for first responders, including a partnership with the National Police Foundation, and will match up to $500,000 in community donations. A hundred percent of funds will go directly toward reducing first responder exposure to COVID-19 by purchasing medical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

“I extend my warmest and deepest thanks to Congressman Max Rose and Axon for stepping up during this difficult time to help ensure that we are able to do the essential work of our office and to carry out our mandate as court operations expand, while keeping our staff, our witnesses and our victims safe,” Gonzalez added. “I commend Congressman Rose for the much appreciated leadership and thoughtfulness in remembering our front line workers in the criminal justice system.”

Axon also donated 10,000 blue medical masks, 3,500 pairs of gloves and 175 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office.

“Even throughout this global pandemic, first responders are still stepping forward and risking their lives to assist people in need,” said Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. “Axon’s mission is to protect life, and when technology isn’t the answer, we must look for another solution. In this case, helping people meet the most basic needs is the most important thing we can and will do.”