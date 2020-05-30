Rose honors JJ Bubbles owner Joe Joyce on House floor

Honoring a local business owner.

On Thursday, May 28, U.S. Rep. Max Rose paid tribute to Joe Joyce on the floor of the House of Representatives. Joyce, who owned the popular Bay Ridge bar JJ Bubbles for more than 40 years, died of COVID-19 on April 9. He was 74.

“I rise today to remember all of those whom we have lost to the coronavirus,” said Rose, “and one man in particular who is close to my heart, and the hearts of thousands of people in my district, Joe Joyce may best be known for his bar in Bay Ridge, JJ Bubbles, but the truth is he served our community much more than cold beer. His generous spirit touched countless lives on both sides of the Verrazzano.”

Rose added that Joyce was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and after he returned home his service continued. He worked as a physical education teacher for disabled students on Staten Island, supported the Special Olympics, and would offer up his bar to host fundraisers for any organization.

“That was one thing that never changed over the 42 years Joe was in business – as soon as you walked into JJ Bubbles, you were family. Today we remember and think of Joe’s family – his wife Jane, his children, Eddie, Kristen, Kevin, his six grandchildren,” Rose continued. “Joe’s loss can be felt all throughout my district, but his gift to all of us was his unique ability to bring people of all stripes together, and that’s a gift we need now more than ever.”

The watering hole was hit with an additional tragedy when bartender Artie Nelson, 74, died of COVID-19 on April 10.