Southern Brooklyn gets three new COVID-19 mask distribution locations

Southern Brooklyn officially has several face covering sites.

Following outrage from local elected officials on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to only include one site in the south Brooklyn area in the city’s distribution of more than 100,000 face coverings in parks across the city free of charge this past weekend, the area will finally receive three additional sites for locals to get their masks

The sites and dates include:

Bensonhurst Park, the courts at 21st Ave and 21st Drive on Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Owl’s Head Park Field House, 68th Street Between Narrows Ave and Bliss Terrace, also Thursday, May 7 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center, 9941 Fort Hamilton Pkwy onFriday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Sunset Park Play Center Entrance will also distribute the masks on Saturday, May 9, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Coney Island Boardwalk Steeplechase Plaza , West 16th St and Rigelmann Boardwalk will distribute them on Sunday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – 12p.m. as well as Salt Marsh Nature Center in Marine Park, 3301 Avenue U, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Elected officials responded to the new sites and dates for the area.

“I am glad that City Hall extended the masks to five southern Brooklyn locations after we stood up for our neighborhoods,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes, who wrote a letter to de Blasio demanding that masks be distributed to south Brooklyn. “We will keep fighting to make sure our communities get the face coverings they need to be safe.”

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil,” added Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis. “I’m glad Mayor de Blasio responded and added locations in South Brooklyn and hope that he continues to do so in coming weeks.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan also chimed in via Facebook.

“My colleagues and I tore into City Hall for ignoring southern Brooklyn when it came to free COVID19 mask distribution,” he said. “Yesterday, my office gave away over 1,000 surgical masks that had been donated to us by some generous local non-profit organizations. Today, we wake up to three sites in my district: Looks like City Hall got the message. Thank you!”

“We are going to help build that up to a much higher level,” de Blasio said during his daily presser on Monday, May 5. “We are now going to ramp up a plan and it will take effect starting immediately to distribute 7.5 million face coverings. Meaning wherever you turn, you’re going to get a face covering. And it’s going to be on an ongoing basis for weeks to come to make sure everyone gets what they need.”

For all face covering distribution locations, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2WvDB0W