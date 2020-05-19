Sunset Park to get additional COVID-19 testing at OLPH, Brooklyn Army Terminal

Sunset Park will soon have additional COVID-19 and antibody testing sites.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5902 Sixth Ave., announced on its Facebook page that it has been designated as a testing site for both COVID-19 and the antibody tests.

The tests will be held on Wednesday, May 20 from 12-5 p.m. and Thursday, May 21 to Sunday, May 24 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tests are by appointment only and those interested must call 1-833-422-7369 (833-4CARENY).

New York State has collaborated with Northwell Health for testing at the site.

On Thursday, May 14, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that, by the week of May 25, Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT) will also be a testing site as the city aims to test 20,000 New Yorkers a day by that week with the goal of testing and tracing every positive case of COVID-19.

“Lack of widespread testing was our Achilles heel from day one, but we’re rewriting that story every day,” said de Blasio. “Our effort to test and trace very New Yorker in need of a test is coming together at lightning speed, giving us the tools we need to defeat the virus once and for all.”

Specific dates and times for BAT testing site have yet to be revealed.

On April 30, Assemblymember Felix Ortiz announced that he secured a COVID-19 testing site in Sunset Park at the former NYU Langone Augustana Center, 5434 Second Ave.

Patients must call 888-364-3065 to schedule an appointment.

On Sunday, May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to get tested.

“We just don’t have enough New Yorkers coming to be tested,” he said. “They can’t say it’s inconvenient, because we have 700 sites, they can’t say they’re not eligible, because if you have any symptoms you’re eligible. There is a general proclivity where, and I don’t mean any disrespect to the medical profession, my sister’s a doctor, but some people just don’t like to go to the doctor and don’t like to get tested.”

Cuomo was then tested for COVID-19 to demonstrate the process.

“I’m not in pain, I’m not in discomfort, closing my eyes was a moment of relaxation,” he said. “There is no reason why you should not get the test, and you don’t even have to be New York tough to take that test. You do have to be smart to get that test, and you have to be united, and you have to be disciplined for the period of time that you close your eyes, and you have to love yourself and love your family and love New York.”