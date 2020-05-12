Treyger distributes free face coverings after south Brooklyn was initially left without sites

To fight the spread of COVID-19, Councilmember Mark Treyger is distributing free face coverings for southern Brooklynites after the entire lower region of the borough was originally shut out of the distribution process.

On Tuesday, May 12 at 11 a.m., Treyger distributed masks at Sea Gate Police Department, 3700 Surf Ave.

“As we wait for City Hall to get its act together and deliver masks to all grab and go free meal sites, my office is setting up additional free mask distribution events in the district,” Treyger told this paper. “I want to thank the Sea Gate Police Department for partnering with me today on this important public health initiative to ensure everyone is wearing a mask and practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. As the weather warms and more people start to go outside to access parks and open spaces, we need to make sure our residents and families are protected. The events planned for this week are just the beginning of more coming across the district.”

For those who missed out, the councilmember will also distribute masks at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 at Women on the Rise, 2423 Mermaid Ave., until supplies last.