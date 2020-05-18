Treyger, Gounardes and local leaders supply meals and PPE to South Brooklyn nursing homes

Local pols continue to give back.

Councilmember Mark Treyger and State Senator Andrew Gournades teamed up with a local business and a Community Board 11 member to distribute more meals and supplies to south Brooklyn nursing homes on Friday, May 15.

Treyger, Gounardes and CB 11 member Priscilla Consolo facilitated the delivery of 400 meals and 100 personal protective equipment (PPE) face shields to medical staffs at Shoreview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2865 Brighton 3rd St., Saint Joachim & Anne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 2720 Surf Ave., Sea Crest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3035 W 24th St., Bensonhurst Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1740 84th St., and Norwegian Christian Home, 1250 67th St.

Treyger, who represents Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Coney Island and Sea Gate, discussed the importance of distributing such vital materials and meals.

“We are continuing outreach to get more donations to help everyone in need across the district,” he said. “I want to thank our community partners for stepping up to help alleviate the worry of basic needs while our frontline healthcare workers are fighting to combat this pandemic. Southern Brooklyn is a resilient community that comes together to assist others in a time of need. The volume of donations would not be possible without the partnership with Senator Gounardes and our local community leaders, business owners and organizations.”

According to the councilmember, the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged New York City, with more than 25 percent of all statewide deaths occurring in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers, which serve some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“It’s absolutely vital that we do all we can to assist our healthcare workers and most vulnerable residents,” said Gounardes. “Nursing homes have been absolutely ravaged by the pandemic and it’s necessary to provide relief. Thank you to our incredibly generous donors who have shown us the meaning of being a community that gives back.”

The 400 pre-packed meals were generously provided by Nick’s Lobster House, 2777 Flatbush Ave., with 80 to each nursing facility.

“We are honored to give back to the brave medical workers and other staff working around the clock to care for our citizens in these facilities,” said Dimitrios Karousis, general manager and executive chef. “Nick’s Lobster House takes tremendous pride in giving back to the community. We want to show our hardworking healthcare professionals that we support them as they work in unimaginably difficult conditions.”

The medical staff at two of the facilities also received 100 surgical facial protective shields that were created and donated by local resident Yelena Dyment of Dyment Design Studio.

Healthcare staff at two of the nursing homes were in serious need of the facial shields.

“Our healthcare workers have already been through so much during this horrific pandemic. Several of my friends have family members who are living in these Southern Brooklyn nursing or rehabilitation centers and it’s a very scary situation,” said Consolo. “At these five facilities, staff have been working extremely hard to care for their residents and to keep people healthy and safe to the extent feasible. As they serve on the frontlines to fight COVID-19, I wanted these workers to know that we appreciate everything they are doing.”