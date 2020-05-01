VIDEO:Cops seek man who foricbly touched MTA employee inside Bay Ridge train station

Police are looking for a man who groped a female MTA employee inside a train in Bay Ridge during morning hours.

According to authorities, on Saturday, April 11 at around 9:45 a.m., the 37-year-old woman was cleaning the R train at the Bay Ridge- 95th Street subway station when the suspect approached her from behind and forcibly rubbed his midsection against her buttocks.

The man then fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.