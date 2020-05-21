Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 72 to host a cars-only Memorial Day Parade

It seems that Bay Ridge will get a Memorial Day parade after all.

Following the cancellation of the 153rd Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade and post-parade memorial service in John Paul Jones Park due to the coronavirus, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 72 will host a cars-only Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 25.

The President of VVA Chapter 72 Danny Friedman discussed the importance of hosting the ceremony.

“Although the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade, Vietnam Veterans of America feels it is important to pay our respects to our fallen comrades while at the same time show our support for our fellow veterans who are currently hospitalized and fighting this disease,” Friedman said. “We are also showing our support for the brave healthcare workers at the Brooklyn VAMC, whom we are currently sending meals too every other Friday.”

The cars will muster at 10:30 a.m. at 86th Street between Colonial Road and Ridge Boulevard.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m., turning right/south on Third Avenue, left/east on 91st Street, right/south on Fifth Avenue, left/east on 92nd Street, and right/south on Seventh Avenue at Poly Place.

“We will then drive into the VA through the regular entrance, go around the back lot and then out the regular exit,” the group stated. “We will end the parade by turning right on Poly Place and stop opposite the monuments. We will exit the vehicles briefly (keeping proper social distancing) to render a hand salute. We will have the cooperation of VA Police. This has already been cleared through the 68th NYPD Precinct.”