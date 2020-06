Police are looking for a man who broke into a car rental parking lot in the Bay Ridge area and attempted to steal vehicles.

According to authorities, on Saturday, June 5 at around 8 p.m., a 36-year-old woman told cops that she saw the crook break into Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot on 64th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues by cutting the wired fence. The suspect did not steal any vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

The 68th Precinct asks anyone with information to call 718-439-4236.