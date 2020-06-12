Crook breaks into garage, steals items from car

Police are looking for a crook who broke into a garage and stole items from a car in Dyker Heights.

According to reports, on Saturday, May 30 at around 4 a.m., a crook broke into a garage through an unlocked side door near 86th Street and 10th Avenue. Once inside, he broke into a 2012 Toyota Camry belonging to a 50-year-old man and stole several items. He then fled in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation continues.

The 68th Precinct tweeted that anyone with information should call 718-439-4236.