Diocese: Mass to resume on June 29

The Diocese of Brooklyn (DOB) announced that churches in the borough will be able to reopen for Mass starting Monday, June 29.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Anyone who enters a church must wear a mask during Mass and practice social distancing. Churches can only be filled to 25 percent capacity to fulfill social distance requirements of six feet between congregants. People from the same household will be able to sit together.

Holy Communion will only be received in the hand and individuals are required to leave their masks on when they approach the priest at a six-foot distance. When the communicant receives the Sacred Host, they will move to the side and consume the Eucharist immediately. Communion will only be offered in one form as the Precious Blood will not be distributed to the faithful at this time.

The DOB released a video in English and Spanish to explain the new safety protocols to Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens.

Worshipers should check with their individual parishes, parish websites and social media pages for specifics about the resumption of Mass.

“Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens have been longing for the celebration of Mass and to receive the Holy Eucharist,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio. “But our sacrifice and patience have borne fruit, and we did our part to flatten the curve of the terrible coronavirus pandemic. Soon we can come together to be nourished by the spiritual food we have been desperate for.

“We have endured a period of great challenge, especially here in our Diocese in Brooklyn and Queens, but the Lord was with us all the way. Now in just over a week, we can come together and give thanks to Him, pray for the people we lost and those still affected by the coronavirus. And rejoice in the celebration of the Liturgy. Thanks be to God.”

DOB churches have been closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches were able to reopen for private prayer and devotion on Tuesday, May 26.

St. Anselm Roman Catholic Church, 356 82nd St., opened its doors to the public on June 1 for private prayer.

The Diocese said that anyone who feels sick in any way should stay home as Mass will continue to be broadcast live on the Diocesan cable channel, NET-TV, and streamed online.

NET-TV is available in the New York City market on Spectrum, channel 97; Optimum, channel 30; and Fios by Verizon, channel 48.