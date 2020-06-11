Diocese of Brooklyn to honor Class of 2020

The Diocese of Brooklyn and the superintendent of Catholic schools announced that elementary schools and academies throughout Brooklyn will mark the achievements of the Class of 2020.

NET-TV, the Diocesan cable channel, will honor the graduating students with tribute programming.

According to the Diocese, the graduation series will highlight students of the 50 participating schools on Thursday, June 11, Friday, June 12 and Monday, June 15. All programs will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The Diocese is further highlighting stories of inspiration and success of the members of the Class of 2020 from five of its schools, three of them being from south Brooklyn.

St. Peter Catholic Academy, 8401 23rd Ave. announced that Samantha Chan is this year’s valedictorian. Chan is the daughter of a healthcare worker.

“Samantha found her faith in the 4th grade at Saint Peter’s when Mrs. Alfeo, her teacher at the time and now principal, was teaching a religion lesson,” the Diocese said. “At the end of the lesson, Samantha asked to become Catholic. Mrs. Alfeo is Samantha’s godmother and confirmation sponsor.”

Chan and her younger sister were not allowed outside due to the pandemic. The first time outside for Samantha was when Mrs. Alfeo and teachers delivered a graduation sign to her.

The graduating class of St. Bernadette Catholic Academy, 1313 83rd St., includes two final graduates from two families who each chose the elementary school for their five daughters. The graduations for both the Trantino family and the Peralta family will bring an end to a 20-year run at St. Bernadette’s.

“Throughout the Diocese of Brooklyn tomorrow, many students are taking a giant leap forward in their academic life as they move on to high school,” said John Quaglione, deputy press secretary for the Diocese of Brooklyn. “We are so proud of all those who have overcome challenges this year due to the coronavirus to arrive at this point. We are highlighting two very special stories right here in our community. We celebrate a student who never strayed from her studies, and ranked at the top of her class, despite quarantine and her mom’s service as an essential worker. Tomorrow is also a special day for two great families who have had students enrolled in St. Bernadette’s for 20 years.

“To the Class of 2020, it was a year like no other for sure, but with God’s grace and wisdom, we have prevailed. This year proved once again that Catholic schools and academies are of high caliber, able to excel despite the most difficult of circumstances, in preparing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Viewers can tune in to NET-TV on Channel 97 (Spectrum), Channel 30 (Optimum), and Channel 48 (Fios by Verizon) or on YouTube at NETTVCATHOLIC.

For a complete schedule, including encore presentations, visit www.netny.tv.

For more information and to arrange interviews with these students, please contact John Quaglione at jquaglione@desalesmedia.org.