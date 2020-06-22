Guardrails installed along Belt Parkway to improve pedestrian safety

The installation of safety barriers along the Belt Parkway between exits 4 and 5 has been completed to help protect pedestrians and bikers on the adjacent walkway.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 22 by U.S. Rep. Max Rose and Councilmembers Justin Brannan and Mark Treyger.

According to the pols, the lack of safety barriers between the two exits had put pedestrians and bikers in danger.

“The days of runners, cyclists, children and families being at risk on the promenade because there is no barricade to protect them from the highway are over,” said Brannan. “We raised this issue last year and I am pleased to see that the city got this done so quickly. These barriers will allow everybody to enjoy the cool breezes and take in the beautiful views without having to worry about cars on the Belt Parkway.”

Brannan and Treyger first brought the issue up to city and state officials in 2017 and were informed that the design phase for approximately one mile of guardrail would not conclude until late 2020 — meaning construction would not likely begin until 2021.

However, according to the three officials, the timeline was unacceptable due the potential dangers posed to pedestrians and cyclists along the adjacent walkway.

“It’s great news that the city has heeded our calls and finished installing the protective barriers along the Belt Parkway not only just in time for summer, but nearly a year ahead of their original schedule,” Rose said. “As Brooklynites continue to get out of their homes and walk, bike, run and enjoy the summer, these barriers will ensure one of the thousands of speeding cars won’t veer off the road and cause massive destruction or worse.”

“The newly installed guardrails along the Belt Parkway will safeguard pedestrians, cyclists and joggers who frequent the promenade and Shore Parkway Greenway for recreation,” said Treyger. “After more than three years of advocacy, it is welcome news to be able to see this project to completion. Bensonhurst and Bath Beach residents and visitors can finally enjoy the open space in a protected environment.”