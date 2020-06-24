Malliotakis beats Caldarera, sets up showdown with Rose

Nicole Malliotakis is now the Conservative and Republican candidate for New York’s 11th Congressional District, setting up a showdown with incumbent U.S. Rep. Max Rose in November.

Although COVID-19 has delayed many election results and absentee ballots still must be counted, Malliotakis declared victory at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 11:30 p.m., she had 70.5 percent of the vote and challenger Joe Caldarera had 29.5 percent. Caldarera called Malliotakis to concede,

“I will be beside her helping her beat Max Rose this November,” said Caldarera. “I want to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support across the district. I’d like to thank my family, my friends and my campaign staff who have been with me every step of the way.”

“America is in a crisis,” Malliotakis told her supporters. “We are emerging from a deadly pandemic that’s taken the lives of way too many New Yorkers and way too many Americans. It has devastated our economy. It has put 40 million Americans on the unemployment rolls and has changed the way we have lived our daily lives.

“We are facing a time of unprecedented civil unrest. Rioters. Looters in our streets. Radical leftists and anarchists toppling historic statues, even those of our founding fathers, and laying siege to the White House. We can either sit back and watch silently as all we cherish is torn down or we can stand up and fight back. The question I have for you is will you stand with me and fight back?”

Malliotakis is a first-generation American. Her father immigrated from Greece and her mother fled communist Cuba.

“They came here for America’s limitless potential,” she said. “They came here and did achieve the American dream. That is the American dream that I want to preserve for future generations.”

She was critical of Rose and of the Democratic Party’s recent policies.

“Ronald Regan warned us that freedom is no more than one generation away from extinction and he was absolutely right,” she said, “and when you look at the terrible policies that have been put forth in New York under one-party rule, you see that now those very policies are becoming mainstream within the House of Representatives.

“We see individuals like Max Rose, who over his first 18 months in office has turned his back on the promises he made and on the beliefs of the majority of his constituents. Two years ago, he claimed to be a moderate Democrat. He said he would be independent of Nancy Pelosi. Yet when he was elected, he proved to be just another liberal Democrat.”

Malliotakis said that Rose voted with Pelosi 95 percent of the time and passed a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“The time has come, my friends, to send Max Rose packing,” she said. “With your help, we’re going to make him a one-term wonder just like every other Democrat to have the seat. For the past 10 years, it’s been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Southern Brooklyn and Staten Island in the New York State Assembly and we fought against the liberals who rule this city and state. I fought against high taxes, against bail reform, against sanctuary city policies that protect criminals who are here illegally. I sued the Port Authority to achieve transparency. I took on the MTA and restored bus service in the district.”

Rose released a video criticizing his opponent.

“In her time up in Albany, 10 years, she’s passed zero legislation,” he said. “She’s taken both sides of just about every single issue — whether it be Donald Trump, sanctuary cities, vaccines, keeping our kids safe from gun violence, and split tolling.”

Malliotakis said she is ready for the challenge ahead.

“New York City deserves to have at least one common-sense conservative, one Republican voice in Washington,” she said. “Are you tired of the one party ruling our city? Our state? Together we are going to make sure we have that voice.”