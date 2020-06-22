NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island gets big donation of bikes for essential workers

On Thursday, Councilmember Mark Treyger collaborated with the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), and Citi Bike to deliver 20 Huffy bicycles to essential workers at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

“We hope that even more essential workers will find the joy of commuting by bicycle, perhaps along Ocean Parkway’s incomparable bike path, America’s very first protected bicycle lane, found right outside Coney Island Hospital’s front door,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

They also delivered DOT BikNYC helmets and Kryptonite bike locks to the workers.

“My office arranged for a donation of 20 bikes for essential workers at Coney Island Hospital as part of an initiative by the New York City Department of Transportation, New York City Economic Development Corporation and Citi Bike operator Lyft in coordination with my office to provide bikes to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis,” Treyger said. “In addition to the meals and PPE we have helped provide to Coney Island Hospital staff, these bikes are a small token of our community’s heartfelt appreciation for the endless dedication of our healthcare heroes during the pandemic. Special thanks to my chief of staff, Anna Scaife, for helping me set this up today.”

The hospital was grateful for the donations.

“Thank you so much to you and your office for connecting us to @NYC_DOT @NYCEDC @CitiBikeNYC,” tweeted NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. “Any opportunity to give our #healthcareheroes a way to unwind physically and mentally is much appreciated.”

“Proud of my office for helping organize this bike donation to our healthcare heroes at Coney Island Hospital,” Treyger added on Facebook, posting a video of the staff with the bikes. “The staff enjoyed trying out their new ride!”