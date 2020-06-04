NYU Langone gets 5,000 masks as hospitals welcome back patients with unaddressed health concerns

(from left): Persida Roman, community liaison for New York State Assemblymember Felix Ortiz; Karen Broughton, chief of staff for New York State Assemblymember Felix Ortiz; Dhillon Aslam, community member; Bret J. Rudy, MD, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn; Ijaz Ahmad, MD, NYU Langone Health cardiologist and chairman of the APPAC Foundation; Assad Chaudhry, board member of APPAC Foundation; Pervez Siddiqui, board member of APPAC Foundation; and Alexander Slotwiner, MD, interventional cardiologist at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

With hospitals welcoming back patients with unaddressed health concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic, NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, 150 55th St., is doing the same

On Friday, May 29, the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) donated 5,000 masks to protect patients and staff.

The donation was coordinated by Assemblymember Felix Ortiz.

“Masks serve as one of our best tools against infection. It’s important that everyone wear one whenever outside the home. I was pleased to help distribute masks to our first responders and healthcare providers. They put the public’s health ahead of everything else and are to be commended. The least we can do is to help keep them safe.”

Ijaz Ahmad, MD, chairman of the APPAC Foundation and an NYU Langone cardiologist, discussed the importance of the donations.

“We are humbled to be part of this effort here today at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn,” he said. “I want to thank Assemblyman Ortiz and his staff, as well as Dr. Bret Rudy and the rest of the administrators who gave us an opportunity to play a small part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bret J. Rudy, MD, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, also thanked Ortiz and the community.

“We are grateful for the continued support as we look beyond our pandemic response and welcome patients back to our facility to address their health concerns,” he said. “Our highest priority is the safety of our staff and our patients. We are taking every precaution to create a safe clinical environment. This donation will continue to support that effort and help protect our patients and staff.”