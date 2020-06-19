Police Beat: Another motorcycle stolen in Bay Ridge, two crooks rob man in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

AFTERNOON FIGHT

A 62-year-old man was allegedly attacked after getting into an argument with a person on 68th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues on June 14. According to reports, at around 12:15 pm., the man got in a verbal dispute with the suspect when he scratched him on the right side of the neck. The victim also sustained cuts on his right leg.

No arrests have been made.

MISSING MOTORCYCLE

A crook stole a man’s motorcycle from where it was parked near Senator Street and Ridge Boulevard on June 14. Reports say the man parked the motorcycle the previous day, and when he returned the following morning, the bike was gone. The victim told police he has both sets of keys and had two types of locks on the motorcycle. He added that it wasn’t chained up to a fixed object.

No arrests have been made.

STEAL AND RIDE

A crook rode away with a bike belonging to a 29-year-old man at 76th Street and Third Avenue on June 11. According to reports, at around 7:20 p.m., the man was waiting inside a store to pick up a delivery when the crook got on the bike, which is worth around $1,750, and fled westbound on 73rd Street toward Shore Road.

No arrests have been made.

CAR BREAK-IN FOLLOWED BY SPENDING SPREE

A 31-year-old woman had her car broken into near Colonial Road and Wakeman Place

by a crook who stole credit cards and made several transactions on June 14. Reports say that on June 10 at around 11 p.m., the woman parked the car. Days later, she received a notification alert that her credit card had been used. She then went to the car and saw that the crook had broken into it and stolen items from the glove compartment. The suspect made around $128 in charges.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED IN ATTACK

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 60-year-old man on the southwest corner of Colonial Road and 89th Street on June 10. According to reports, at around 2 a.m., the victim told police the suspect allegedly took out a knife and punched him in the face, resulting in injuries to his face.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Cops apprehended the suspect at 81st Street and Colonial Road and found a small knife in his possession.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

CROOKS GRAB CASH AND CARDS

Two men robbed a 38-year-old man near 74th Street and 18th Avenue on June 13. According to reports, at around 12:38 a.m., the man was walking to his car after work when two unknown crooks rushed him from behind, stole credit cards and $353 in cash and fled eastbound.

No arrests have been made.

STEALING SPREE

A man burglarized a pharmacy near Kings Highway and West 11th Street on June 9. Reports claim that at around 1:50 a.m., the suspect entered through the front doors of the store and went to the rear loading area and stole several items, including six boxes of Febreeze and six boxes of Gain. He then exited through the employee-only door.

No arrests have been made.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN PAN ATTACK

A 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly striking her 45-year-old husband with a pan near 71st Street and 17th Avenue on June 11. According to reports, the suspect grabbed the pan and struck her husband across the head with it. The victim sustained minor swelling to the head.

BOTTLE ATTACK IN DELI

A 30-year-old man was struck across the head with a bottle inside a deli near Avenue P and McDonald Avenue on June 11. Reports claim that at around 6 p.m., the suspect, described as about 50 years old, and the victim got into an argument. The attacker grabbed a glass bottle and hit the victim in the left side of the forehead, fingers and hand. He then fled on foot southbound on Dahill Road.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK CONS 87-YEAR-OLD

A crook conned an 87-year-old woman out of nearly $10,000 while inside her home near West Ninth Street and Avenue P on June 4. According to reports, at around 1 p.m., she received a call from a man claiming he was a lawyer named John McCarthy and said her grandson was in jail and needed $9,800 to bail him out. She them sent the money to an address in Queens via UPS.

No arrests have been made.