76-year-old man hit by car, driver arrested

A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a 76-year-old man with his car and left the scene.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, July 21 at around 10:10 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing the street on 85th Street and Bay Parkway when the 18-year-old driver struck him and sped away.

Cops said the driver later returned to the scene and was arrested. He was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

The victim sustained trauma to the body and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.