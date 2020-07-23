Cleanups return with supplemental sanitation services

It’s a cleanup in Coney.

On Wednesday, the Alliance for Coney Island announced the return of supplemental sanitation services to the amusement district through Labor Day.

Funding came from the alliance’s board of directors and from Investors Bank through a grant from the Investors Foundation.

Services include sidewalk sweeping, trash bin bag replacement, and cleaning and weeding tree beds.

“We are grateful to the Investors Foundation and our board for supporting this critical quality of life initiative to keep the district clean,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the alliance. “We hope cleaner sidewalks will make visitors feel welcomed into Coney Island and encourage them to visit the eateries and retail shops which are open for business after spending a day at the beach.”

Investors Bank was happy to support the cause.

“Investors Bank is committed to supporting the important work of the Alliance for Coney Island,” said Jennifer Smith, the bank’s community development officer. “The Investors Foundation is proud to provide funding to support the sanitation team and cleanup efforts in Coney Island.”

On Monday, Councilmember Mark Treyger announced a major cleanup along Surf Avenue from West 20th to West 30th street after his office received news of overgrown grass.

“Thanks to the good work of Wildcat cleaners, workers helped cut grass and clean along the corridor,” he said.

Additionally, Treyger has secured funding for Wildcat to help seniors and the disabled recycle their electronic equipment. He said more cleanups will be scheduled.

Gravesend has also been helped by the Dept. of Sanitation

“I’m thankful to NY’s Strongest, DSNY, for following up on my office’s request to clean along Avenue X near McDonald Avenue,” said Treyger. “We were able to prevent sanitation worker layoffs in this fiscal crisis, but the mayor did push cuts to basket service across the entire city. This is an area we must prioritize to restore as soon as possible. We also have to stress to folks not to dump household trash in these corner bins, which is a common complaint made by our dedicated sanitation workers.”