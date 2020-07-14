Col. Martin takes command of Fort Hamilton

Col. Craig Martin assumed command of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton on Tuesday, taking over for Col. Andrew Zieseniss.

“I look at this audience and it’s fulfilling for me because this is a diverse population as this city and our nation is,” said Martin at the change-of command ceremony. “It proves we can come together as a city in Brooklyn and New York City and at Fort Hamilton and achieve great things.

“People are the number one business to the army. They are the number one priority. We take care of our soldiers, civilians and our families. They are critical, and without them we can’t accomplish anything. They make up communities.”

Zieseniss, who held the post for two years, spoke about some of the hardships the area has faced, including the housing crisis last year and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with positives, such as the youth program created on the installation last fall.

“We repurposed our small staff and started to think outside of the box to work through an unprecedented challenge,” said Zieseniss. “We pushed hard to improve programs and infrastructure under fiscal constraints and we made significant progress in protecting this installation. Most importantly, we try to instill a sense of pride for those that live and work on this post.”

“Col. Zieseniss has led Fort Hamilton with great honor and distinction,” said U.S. Rep. Max Rose. “While Col. Martin has big shoes to fill, I have the utmost confidence he will do so admirably.”

“I join the Garrison Fort Hamilton family and our entire community in thanking Col. Andrew Zieseniss for his service and wish him well in his next assignment,” said Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis. “We welcome Col. Craig Martin to Brooklyn and look forward to working with him.”